3,348 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,348 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,317,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $117,038,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in EOG Resources by 442.0% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $118.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $70.41 and a one year high of $147.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.26.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.