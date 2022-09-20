34,900 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,914,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF accounts for about 3.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 67,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IHF traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $268.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,188. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $237.26 and a 52-week high of $297.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.93 and its 200 day moving average is $270.79.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.