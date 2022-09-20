3,520 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,383. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

