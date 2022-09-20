3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,534,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.56. 3M has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

