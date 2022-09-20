7,000 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Purchased by Ern LLC

Ern LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 60,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 160,996 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chemours by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Chemours by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 94,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

