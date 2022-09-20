7,262 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Acquired by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 326.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 303,569 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,332,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.51. 4,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,602. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95.

