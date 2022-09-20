76,012 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 76,012 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,182,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in M.D.C. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,454 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 152,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after buying an additional 123,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,255.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,807. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

