A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of A2Z Smart Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance

AZ stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.51. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

Featured Stories

