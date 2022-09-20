AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $127.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, AlphaValue lowered AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.17. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $49.43.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $35.96 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 1.23%. Equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.