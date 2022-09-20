AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $127.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, AlphaValue lowered AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.17. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $49.43.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
