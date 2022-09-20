AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 13,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.65. The company had a trading volume of 95,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,828. The company has a market capitalization of $250.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.72.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

