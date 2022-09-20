Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $16.75

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $16.25. Abcam shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the first quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 71.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Abcam by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

