Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $16.75

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $16.25. Abcam shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
