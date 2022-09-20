Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ERN LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 443,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,889 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 55,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9 %

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.47. 378,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,612,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

