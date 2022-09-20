Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $14.56 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 2.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.56. 290,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,114,084. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

