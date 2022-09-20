Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $9.61 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,405 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 2.6 %

BK traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 107,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

