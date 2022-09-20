Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after acquiring an additional 436,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,189,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,578,760. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

