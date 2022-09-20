Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 44 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

Shares of MCK traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.73. 11,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,399. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $375.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.48.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

