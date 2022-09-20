Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.00

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.85), with a volume of 103218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.80 ($0.89).

Accsys Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.17. The firm has a market cap of £147.69 million and a P/E ratio of -371.67.

About Accsys Technologies

(Get Rating)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid wood for use in windows, doors, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

