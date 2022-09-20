Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Middleby worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Middleby by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MIDD traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,065. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 975 shares of company stock worth $148,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

