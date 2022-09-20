Addenda Capital Inc. Has $23.71 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 1.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.12% of Restaurant Brands International worth $23,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,706,000 after buying an additional 90,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 802,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 72,707 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 2.1 %

QSR stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 131,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.