Addenda Capital Inc. Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.25. 55,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.