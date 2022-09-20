Addenda Capital Inc. Has $9.54 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,970,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.10.

BCE Trading Down 2.1 %

BCE stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. 96,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.12 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.86%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

