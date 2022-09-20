Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after buying an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO stock traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.48. 4,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.03 and a 52-week high of $444.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

