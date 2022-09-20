Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 236,680 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $12,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CAE by 40.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CAE by 16.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CAE by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in CAE during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.28.

CAE stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

