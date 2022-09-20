Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.55. 44,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.90 and a 200-day moving average of $429.69. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

