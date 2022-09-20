Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 2,650 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises about 1.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $32,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.56. 65,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,693. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.