ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.