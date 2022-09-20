ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance
ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
