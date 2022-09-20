Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.88

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 83462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Adecco Group AG will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

