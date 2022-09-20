Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $350.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $450.00.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays downgraded Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $429.92.

Adobe stock opened at $296.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.83 and its 200 day moving average is $407.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a one year low of $292.14 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

