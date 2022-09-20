ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Gap Up to $18.30

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $18.80. ADTRAN shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 2,048 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,998,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,242,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,379,000 after acquiring an additional 139,069 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.