Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.65

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.65 and last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 25045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

Advantest Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.24.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

