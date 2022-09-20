Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.65

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.65 and last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 25045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.
Advantest Stock Down 1.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.24.
About Advantest
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantest (ATEYY)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.