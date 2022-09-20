AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 52,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AEA-Bridges Impact Stock Performance

Shares of IMPX stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,881. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEA-Bridges Impact

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,510,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 367,262 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 146,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About AEA-Bridges Impact

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.