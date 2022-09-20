Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 599,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.13. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $109.57 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Stories

