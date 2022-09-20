Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance
AFGVF stock remained flat at 4.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.29. Agfa-Gevaert has a 52 week low of 3.55 and a 52 week high of 4.29.
Agfa-Gevaert Company Profile
