Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.06-$5.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.51 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.40 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

A stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $174.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.31.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,681.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 179,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,799,000 after purchasing an additional 173,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after purchasing an additional 127,586 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

