agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Update

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,290,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 18,920,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $107,272.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,757.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $107,272.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,757.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,902,679 shares of company stock worth $289,930,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,513,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of agilon health by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,055,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after buying an additional 321,728 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of agilon health by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 77,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 83,821 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Stock Performance

agilon health stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,622. agilon health has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

