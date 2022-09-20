Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €28.00 by Berenberg Bank

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.00 ($28.57) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Aixtron Stock Performance

Shares of ETR AIXA traded down €0.25 ($0.26) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €24.07 ($24.56). 198,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €15.20 ($15.51) and a twelve month high of €27.99 ($28.56). The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

