Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $85.85

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.85 and last traded at $85.93, with a volume of 2073035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

