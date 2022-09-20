Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW) Short Interest Down 16.6% in August

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Akerna Stock Up 23.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KERNW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 36,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,513. Akerna has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06.

