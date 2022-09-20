Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Acquires 370,500 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for 4.9% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned about 3.65% of SVB Financial Group worth $849,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.57.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,224. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $354.74 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.80 and its 200-day moving average is $458.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

