Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.58

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$29.58 and last traded at C$29.64, with a volume of 41965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AP.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.78.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.