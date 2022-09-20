AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Down to $8.01

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $7.75. AlloVir shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $35,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $35,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $129,397.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,813 shares of company stock valued at $194,804 over the last ninety days. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AlloVir by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in AlloVir by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at $1,418,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in AlloVir by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AlloVir by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

