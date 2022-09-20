AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Down to $8.01

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $7.75. AlloVir shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

AlloVir Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.

Insider Transactions at AlloVir

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $129,397.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $35,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,813 shares of company stock worth $194,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AlloVir by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

