Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,211. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0774 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 56,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

