Alpha Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $38.99 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 50.3% against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $38.99 million and approximately $155,722.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,989.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00590728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00256000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00050204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Diamond Launch (DLC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. Telegram | Discord | Defipulse Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

