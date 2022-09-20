Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in August

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Alpha Lithium Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of APHLF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 266,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,563. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. Alpha Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.78.
About Alpha Lithium
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Lithium (APHLF)
