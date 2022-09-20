Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.23 million, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

