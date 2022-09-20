Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

