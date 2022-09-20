Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Down 3.8%

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 87,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 64,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Amarc Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.33 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.23.

Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 704 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 482 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

