Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,740,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 28,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABEV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Ambev alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ambev

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.