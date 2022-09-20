American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Realty Investors Price Performance
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Realty Investors (ARL)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.