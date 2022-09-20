American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.51. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.69.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

